Alpro Unsweetened Oat Drink 1L

Product Description
- Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Alpro Oat Unsweetened is full of naturally delicious ingredients that has no sugars or no sweeteners at all. Rich in fibre with a creamy and pure oat taste. Why not add to your morning cuppa or over your cereal? 100% plant based and 30% more fibre*
- *Contains 30% more fibre than the market reference
- Oatstanding oats. They're doing a great job just as they are. Being an oatlaw, we found a way to make a totally unique drink from European-harvested oats
- It's rich in fibre and calcium, with no sugars and absolutely no sweeteners. So all you get is good honest oat taste.
- Good for you
- Better still, by going plant-based, you're doing the planet a huge favour.
- Thank you oats, you rock.
- All plant, fabulous fibre
- Good for you, good for the planet
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
- Rich in fibres
- Free from dairy
- Naturally lactose free
- Naturally low in fat
- No sugars or sweeteners
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oat (8.7%), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Lactose
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold
- Try it for...
- Brilliant breakfasts
- Sweet and savoury cooking
- Tasty tea and coffee
- ...or straight from the glass
Number of uses
1L = 5 glasses x 200 ml
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Warnings
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Name and address
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|166 kJ / 40 kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|of which Saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrates
|5.6 g
|of which Sugars
|0.0 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Safety information
Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
