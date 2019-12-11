By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ocean Spray Apple Sauce 210G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ocean Spray Apple Sauce 210G
£ 1.00
£0.48/100g

New

Product Description

  • Apple Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Apples (76%) (Apples, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites)), Sugar, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Pectins, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Return to

  • We are always happy to help.
  • If you have any questions please call our customer careline on: 00800 3456 1234
  • Or visit us online at: www.oceanspray.co.uk
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 470kJ/111kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 27.1g
of which sugars 26.7g
Fibre 2.4g
Protein 0.2g
Salt 0.05g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Ocean Spray Smooth Cranberry Sauce 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Ocean Spray Mint Sauce 240G

£ 1.00
£0.42/100g

New

Tesco Finest Cranberry Sauce 220G

£ 1.50
£0.68/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here