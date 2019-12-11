By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Le Joli Sparkling Raspberry Rhubarb Water 4 X 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Le Joli Sparkling Raspberry Rhubarb Water 4 X 330Ml
£ 2.65
£0.20/100ml
Each 330ml can* contains
  • Energy5 kJ 1 kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1kJ/0.3kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Water with Natural Flavours.
  • Discover a life infused at www.lejoli.co.uk
  • Le Joli is sparkling water infused with natural flavours for a clean and refreshing taste.
  • Water infused with natural flavours
  • No artificial ingredients sweeteners or sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled

Number of uses

Each multipack contains 4 x 330ml cans

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • AG Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • AG Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.
  • www.agbarr.co.uk
  • consumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 1kJ/0.3kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Le Joli Sparkling Mexican Lime & Mint Water 4 X 330Ml

£ 2.65
£0.20/100ml

Ugly Drink Triple Berry Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml

£ 2.00
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Ugly Drinks Peach Flavoured Sparkling Water 4 X 330Ml

£ 2.00
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Nestle Pure Life Silky Strawberry Sparkling Water 1L

£ 0.50
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here