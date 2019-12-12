Crazy Jack Organic Flaked Almonds 100G

Product Description
- Flaked Almonds
- Our almonds are grown in lovely temperate climates where they take their time to gently ripen on trees under the warm sun. With a distinctive flavour, these almonds are flaked for an extra light touch.
- We started with a liking for sandals, tie dyed T-shirts and a belief that food should only be grown as nature intended. Convinced that there must be people who think the same way, we set out to find them.
- Some people called us crazy but that didn't stop us. Today, lots of people share our beliefs and we continue to work with passionate people all over the world to produce some of the best organic food there is.
- We're not crazy - just unshakeably committed.
- Thank you for buying Crazy Jack Organic
- Here's why we love organic farming:
- It helps reduce the use of artificial fertilisers and pesticides
- It encourages Mother Nature's eco-system to flourish
- Organic
- A natural source of fibre
- No artificial additives
- Pack size: 100g
- Natural source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Flaked Blanched Almonds
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for customers with an allergy to other Nuts or Sesame due to manufacturing methods
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place away from sunlight.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- A lovely addition to cakes and biscuits. Or why not try sprinkling on chicken of fish before baking for a yummy crunchy coating.
Warnings
- REMEMBER SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON NUTS. ALTHOUGH EVERY CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL SHELL, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Community Foods Ltd,
- 29-31 Eastways,
- Witham,
- Essex,
- CM8 3YQ.
Return to
- We are pretty confident you will be, but if for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please write to our Customer Services Manager. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2534 kJ/612 kcal
|Fat
|55.8g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|Protein
|21.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
Safety information
