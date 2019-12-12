By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Wheat Biscuit 24 Pack 450G

Fruit Bowl Blackcurrant Wheat Biscuit 24 Pack 450G
£ 2.80
£0.62/100g

2 biscuit serving provides
  • Energy642kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.07g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ

Product Description

  • 24 Fortified wholegrain wheat biscuits with fruit pieces made from concentrated apple and blackcurrant purees.
  • Lily's joke:
  • What do you call a funny mountain?
  • See base of pack for answer.
  • Lily's favourite treats:
  • Why not try these amazing brownies www.fruit-bowl.com/recipe/marshmallow-brownies
  • Lily's fun fact:
  • Some snow leopards live in caves in the rocky cliffs of central Asia
  • For more fun...
  • We're rounding up breakfast, so take a spin on our delicious discs of cereal goodness packed full of real fruit flavour and fantastic fibre to keep your gears turning all the way till lunchtime. When this pack is feeling a little on the light side, there are two more tasty varieties to try, featuring superfruity strawberry and brilliantly yummy banana.
  • Whichever taste gets you moving, just splash on some milk to make mornings wheely special.
  • Fruit made fun
  • Made with real fruit
  • All round goodness
  • Wholegrain fruity goodness
  • Wheely special
  • High fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 450g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat (84%), Blackcurrant Fruit Pieces (9%) (Concentrated Apple Puree, Blackcurrant Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Natural Flavouring), Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Fold down inner sleeve to maintain freshness. Best before: See base of pack

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Average 12 portions per pack

Return to

  • Pioneer Foods UK Ltd,
  • 2 Southgate Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6YG,
  • UK.
  • www.fruit-bowl.com

Net Contents

24 x Wheat Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%*NRVPer 2 biscuits%*NRV per portion
Energy 1604kJ642kJ
-379kcal152kcal
Fat 3.6g1.4g
of which Saturates 0.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate 72.0g28.8g
of which Sugars 8.3g3.3g
Fibre 7.7g3.1g
Protein 10.9g4.4g
Salt 0.18g0.07g
Thiamin0.73mg66%0.3mg27%
Riboflavin1.76mg126%0.7mg50%
Niacin 18.2mg114%7.3mg46%
Folic Acid 129µg64%52µg26%
Iron 13.3mg95%5.3mg38%
Vitamin/Minerals----
*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Average 12 portions per pack----
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Values----

