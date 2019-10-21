Le Superbe Raclette Cheese 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Full fat semi-hard cheese made with pasteurised milk
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland using milk from Switzerland
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 5 servings
Name and address
- Castelli UK,
- 53-55 High Street,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 1JF.
Return to
- Castelli UK,
- 53-55 High Street,
- Sevenoaks,
- TN13 1JF.
- www.le-superbe.com/raclette
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold per 100g
|As sold per serving
|Energy
|1490kJ
|447kJ
|-
|356kcal
|107kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|17.0g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Serving size: 30g
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 5 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019