Le Superbe Raclette Cheese 150G
£ 2.75
£1.84/100g

Product Description

  • Full fat semi-hard cheese made with pasteurised milk
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland using milk from Switzerland

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Castelli UK,
  • 53-55 High Street,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 1JF.

Return to

  • Castelli UK,
  • 53-55 High Street,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • TN13 1JF.
  • www.le-superbe.com/raclette

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold per 100gAs sold per serving
Energy1490kJ447kJ
-356kcal107kcal
Fat28.0g8.4g
of which saturates17.0g5.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
of which sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein26.0g7.8g
Salt1.8g0.5g
Serving size: 30g--
This pack contains approx. 5 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

