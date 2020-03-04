By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Platinum Plus All In One Lemon 40 Capsules 621G

Fairy Platinum Plus All In One Lemon 40 Capsules 621G
  • For a clean like new, try Fairy Platinum Plus. Fairy dishwashing tablets not only break down even the tough food residues but also help to lift away the dullness built up over time and to restore the original shine of your dishes. Fairy Platinum Plus dishwasher capsules with three liquid chambers dissolve fast also in lower temperatures. They can be used in short cycles and come with integrated rinse aid and salt function, silver and glass protection.
  • Fairy's Best Tough Food Cleaning that leaves your dishes shiny clean like new
  • Breaks down even the tough food residues and stubborn grease
  • Even lifts away the dullness built up over time to help restore the original shine
  • Capsule with 3 liquid chambers dissolves fast also in lower temperatures. Also for short cycles
  • Integrated rinse aid and salt function, silver and glass protection
  • Pack size: 621G

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Belgium

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

  1. Corrosive
DANGER Causes serious eye damage. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor. Wear eye protection. IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. Drink small amount of water to dilute. Contains Protease. May produce an allergic reaction. Contains Sodium Carbonate Peroxide, Trideceth-n.

These have the XFactor.

5 stars

A brilliant product; would not even consider purchasing another brand.

