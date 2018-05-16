By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Choc Egg With Minstrels 544g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£1.84/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with sugar pearls (10%) Milk chocolate (75%) in a sugar shell.
  • A hollow milk chocolate egg with crunchy Galaxy® Minstrels® pieces, 1 treat bag & 2 standard bags of Galaxy® Minstrels®
  • Hollow egg
  • Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 25g
  • Galaxy Minstrels
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 42g
  • Galaxy Minstrels Standard Bag
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 40g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 544g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Hazelnuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

544g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

