Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Dark Chocolate With Nuts 120G

Contains palm oil!
I went to buy this but then read that it contains palm oil. Shameful.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930kJ/
Roasted Peanuts (17%), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (12%), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Mass, Almond Pieces (4%), Fructose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Lactose (Milk), Peanut Butter, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Wheat Germ, Cocoa Butter, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Honey
Store in a cool, dry place.
Contains 4 portions
4 x 30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|1x bar (30g)
|%* (30g)
|Energy
|1930kJ/
|579kJ/
|7%
|-
|463kcal
|139kcal
|7%
|Fat
|23.8g
|7.1g
|10%
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|45.7g
|13.7g
|5%
|of which sugars
|21.9g
|6.6g
|7%
|Fibre
|13.0g
|3.9g
|-
|Protein
|9.9g
|3.0g
|6%
|Salt
|0.97g
|0.29g
|5%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020