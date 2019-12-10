By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Dark Chocolate With Nuts 120G

1(1)Write a review
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Dark Chocolate With Nuts 120G
£ 1.99
£1.66/100g
1x bar (30 g)
  • Energy579kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1930kJ/

Product Description

  • Chewy peanut, almond and oat bar with dark chocolate pieces (10%) dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating.
  • Find us at www.naturevalley.com
  • Who ever thought indulgence could come from a blend of natural peanuts, almonds and wholegrain oats? Made with luscious dark chocolate pieces, Nature Valley™ Sweet & Salty Nut Dark Chocolate with Nuts bars will give you a delightfully sweet and salty sensation to make your next break exciting!
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural peanuts. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling in the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
  • When hunger strikes, try our protein bars
  • Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut
  • Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate
  • Made with real dark chocolate
  • Made with natural nuts
  • High in fibre
  • No colours, preservatives, artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (17%), Whole Grain Rolled Oats (12%), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats: Palm, Shea, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Mass, Almond Pieces (4%), Fructose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Lactose (Milk), Peanut Butter, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings, Wheat Germ, Cocoa Butter, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Honey

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1x bar (30g)%* (30g)
Energy1930kJ/579kJ/7%
-463kcal139kcal7%
Fat 23.8g7.1g10%
of which saturates 9.3g2.8g14%
Carbohydrate 45.7g13.7g5%
of which sugars 21.9g6.6g7%
Fibre 13.0g3.9g-
Protein 9.9g3.0g6%
Salt 0.97g0.29g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Contains palm oil!

1 stars

I went to buy this but then read that it contains palm oil. Shameful.

