Deliciously Ella Almond Butter & Caramel Cups 36G

Another yummy treat
I tried these and the Double Chocolate Caramel Cups. I think they are both lovely! They are small, so quite expensive when at full price, hence four stars rather than five, but they taste so good. A yummy treat.
Offer
Gluten Free Oats (30%), Date Syrup, Coconut Oil, Dark Chocolate (11%) (Cacao Nibs, Coconut Sugar, Cacao Butter), Roasted Almond Butter (8%), Coconut Sugar, Cacao Powder, Maple Syrup, Salt
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat source and direct sunlight.
Made with love in the UK
36g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 36g pack
|Energy
|1885kJ
|679kJ
|-
|451kcal
|162kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|8.3g
|of which saturates
|13.7g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|18.5g
|of which sugars
|29.5g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.18g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019