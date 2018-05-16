By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Belazu Roasted Aubergine Mezze 165g

Belazu Roasted Aubergine Mezze 165g
£ 2.65
£1.61/100g

Product Description

  • Grilled Aubergine Paste
  • For more recipes & inspiration go to: belazu.com/recipes
  • Tag your creations
  • Instagram belazu_co
  • Smokey paste with garlic, Spanish paprika and parsley
  • Live life in full flavour
  • Simple ideas packed with flavour
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Aubergines (84%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Paprika, Dried Parsley, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Use on an antipasti board or dollop onto salads for a mellow, roasted flavour
  • 1 Spoon onto your salads
  • 2 Stir through rice for a quick pilaf
  • 3 Mix with lemon juice and olive oil as a dressing
  • 4 Spread onto your sandwich
  • 5 Stir into hummus

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 568kJ/138kcal
Fat 13.4g
Of which Saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrates2.9g
Of which Sugars 1.5g
Fibre 1.0g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 1.3g

