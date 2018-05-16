Sacla' Spicy Chilli & Mozzarella Intenso Sauce 190G

Product Description
- Spicy Red Pepper & Mozzarella Stir-In Sauce.
- Made with hot chilli pepper and creamy Mozzarella cheese, eat pasta the way the Italians do with this rich, thick and intense sauce.
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Red Peppers (28%) (Sulphur Dioxide), Tomatoes (Tomato Paste, Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Sunflower Seed Oil, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk, Salt, Rennet, Lactobacillus), Onion, Salt, Vegetable Fibre, Fructose, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Modified Maize Starch, Chilli Pepper Powder (0.2%), Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory.
Storage
Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.
Name and address
- F.LLI Sacla' S.p.A.,
- Asti,
- Italy.
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Return to
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1078kJ/261kcal
|Fat
|23g
|Of which Saturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|Of which Sugars
|5.4g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
Safety information
