Sacla' Spicy Chilli & Mozzarella Intenso Sauce 190G

Sacla' Spicy Chilli & Mozzarella Intenso Sauce 190G
£ 2.50
£1.32/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy Red Pepper & Mozzarella Stir-In Sauce.
  • Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
  • Made with hot chilli pepper and creamy Mozzarella cheese, eat pasta the way the Italians do with this rich, thick and intense sauce.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Red Peppers (28%) (Sulphur Dioxide), Tomatoes (Tomato Paste, Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice), Sunflower Seed Oil, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk, Salt, Rennet, Lactobacillus), Onion, Salt, Vegetable Fibre, Fructose, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Modified Maize Starch, Chilli Pepper Powder (0.2%), Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • We use Nuts in our factory.

Storage

Keeps in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

Name and address

  • F.LLI Sacla' S.p.A.,
  • Asti,
  • Italy.
  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Return to

  • Sacla UK,
  • Italy House,
  • HP9 2PE.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1078kJ/261kcal
Fat23g
Of which Saturates3.8g
Carbohydrate7.1g
Of which Sugars5.4g
Fibre3.3g
Protein4.5g
Salt2.0g

Safety information

IF SAFETY BUTTON ON CAP IS UP DO NOT USE.

