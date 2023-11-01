Tesco Window & Glass Cleaning Spray 750Ml

Tesco window & glass cleaning spray

Tesco Window & Glass Cleaning Sprayl 750ml Dissolves grease & smudge marks. Leaves a streak free shine. Tesco window & glass cleaning spray. Formulated with vinegar to dissolve grease, grime, dirt and smudge marks. Suitable for windows (inside and out), household appliances, mirrors, tiles and chrome.

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Contains: Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage