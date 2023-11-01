We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Window & Glass Cleaning Spray 750Ml

Tesco Window & Glass Cleaning Spray 750Ml

2.3(31)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£0.85

£1.13/litre

Tesco window & glass cleaning spray
Tesco Window & Glass Cleaning Sprayl 750mlDissolves grease & smudge marks. Leaves a streak free shine.Tesco window & glass cleaning spray. Formulated with vinegar to dissolve grease, grime, dirt and smudge marks. Suitable for windows (inside and out), household appliances, mirrors, tiles and chrome.
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Contains: Perfume, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750 ml

Preparation and Usage

Turn the spray nozzle to the ON position. Spray from 20cm. Wipe with a clean cloth. Use only in a well-ventilated area. Direct spray away from face. Safe for use with septic tanks. After use, return the spray nozzle to the OFF position.Mop up any spillages immediately. Use only as directed. Do not use on TV screens. Avoid contact with marble, finished wooden surfaces and appliance lettering. On surfaces other than glass, mirror, tiles, test on an inconspicuous area first.

View all Glass & Window Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here