Ferrero Collection Milk Chocolate Egg With 6 Specialities 239.8G
Offer
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Egg. Fine Chocolate Covered Speciality, with a Dark Chocolate Centre in a Smooth Filling. Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante. Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond.
- Discover the best Ferrero specialities combined with a delicious fine milk chocolate egg.
- Ferrero Collection, crafted with all the Ferrero expertise, to make your Easter even more special.
- Green Dot
- Milk chocolate egg with Ferrero rocher, Ferrero rondnoir & confetteria raffaello
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 239.8G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- (UK) 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Return to
- (UK) 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- Visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com
- Customer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
239.8g ℮
- Milk chocolate egg with Ferrero rocher, Ferrero rondnoir & confetteria raffaello
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Ferrero Rondnoir
- Ferrero Rocher
- Confetteria Raffaello
Information
Ingredients
Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Whey Proteins (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2311 kJ/555 kcal Fat 35 g of which Saturates 18.8 g Carbohydrate 51.4 g of which Sugars 43.4 g Protein 6.2 g Salt 0.216 g
- Milk chocolate egg with Ferrero rocher, Ferrero rondnoir & confetteria raffaello
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Ferrero Rondnoir
- Ferrero Rocher
- Confetteria Raffaello
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2506 kJ/603 kcal Fat 42.7 g of which Saturates 14.1 g Carbohydrate 44.4 g of which Sugars 39.9 g Protein 8.2 g Salt 0.153 g
- Milk chocolate egg with Ferrero rocher, Ferrero rondnoir & confetteria raffaello
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Ferrero Rondnoir
- Ferrero Rocher
- Confetteria Raffaello
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 35% min., Milk Solids 21% min.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100 g: Energy 2387/573 kJ/kcal Fat 37.3 g of which saturates 24.3 g Carbohydrate 52 g of which sugars 51,2 g Protein 6,5 g Salt 0.210 g
- Milk chocolate egg with Ferrero rocher, Ferrero rondnoir & confetteria raffaello
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Ferrero Rondnoir
- Ferrero Rocher
- Confetteria Raffaello
Information
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Cereals Containing Gluten, Lupin, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Sesame, Walnuts
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 2606 kJ/628 kcal Fat 48.6 g of which Saturates 29.7 g Carbohydrate 38.3 g of which Sugars 33.3 g Protein 7.2 g Salt 0.305g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020