Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G

Tesco Chocolate Orange Popcorn 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g

Offer

1/8 of a bag
  • Energy427kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1709kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Toffee coated popcorn with cocoa and orange flavour.
  • Sweet & crunchy
  • Chocolate orange flavour, toffee coated popcorn
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maize, Soft Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • May contain unpopped kernels.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy1709kJ / 404kcal427kJ / 101kcal
Fat5.3g1.3g
Saturates1.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate85.3g21.3g
Sugars50.0g12.5g
Fibre3.0g0.8g
Protein2.4g0.6g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution May contain unpopped kernels.

Shouldn't say this as it might all be sold! This

5 stars

Shouldn't say this as it might all be sold! This is lovely, keep selling it Tesco

