Schar Gluten Free Curvies Original 170G
Offer
Product Description
- Gluten free original flavour potato snack.
- Everyday is Earth Day
- Separate your waste according to your local guidelines
- Cardboard, General Waste
- No palm oil
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potatoes 57%, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Pull
- 2 Press
- 3 Peel
Name and address
- Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
- Winkelau 9,
- 39014 Burgstall / Postal (BZ),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.schaer.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|24 g = ca. 10 chips
|Energy
|2072 kJ
|497 kJ
|-
|495 kcal
|119 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|6,0 g
|of which saturates
|1,8 g
|0,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|5,1 g
|1,2 g
|Fibre
|4,4 g
|1,1 g
|Protein
|4,7 g
|1,1 g
|Salt
|1,3 g
|0,31 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019