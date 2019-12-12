By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miraval Provence Rose Wine 750Ml

Miraval Provence Rose Wine 750Ml
£ 19.00
£19.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Pretty petal pink colour with shiny undertones. This 2018 vintage instantly reminds of Provence with its beautiful aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers. Airy and balanced, it delicately combines great freshness and complexity, and develops saline and mineral notes. Its long and intense finish is the signature of a rosé with incomparable elegance: Miraval.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Miraval

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Pierre Perrin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault 50% - Grenache 30% - Syrah 10% - Rolle 10%

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested exclusively in the morning and sorted twice. Destemming. Pressurage direct for Cinsault, Grenache and Rolle. The Syrah is vinifies partially using the "saignee" method. Vinified in temperature-controlled stainless steel vats (95%) and in barrels (5%) with batonnage.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Jolie-Pitt & Perrin,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Return to

  • Jolie-Pitt & Perrin,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

