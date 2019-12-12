Miraval Provence Rose Wine 750Ml

Product Description
- Rosé French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Pretty petal pink colour with shiny undertones. This 2018 vintage instantly reminds of Provence with its beautiful aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers. Airy and balanced, it delicately combines great freshness and complexity, and develops saline and mineral notes. Its long and intense finish is the signature of a rosé with incomparable elegance: Miraval.
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Miraval
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Pierre Perrin
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Cinsault 50% - Grenache 30% - Syrah 10% - Rolle 10%
Vinification Details
- The grapes are harvested exclusively in the morning and sorted twice. Destemming. Pressurage direct for Cinsault, Grenache and Rolle. The Syrah is vinifies partially using the "saignee" method. Vinified in temperature-controlled stainless steel vats (95%) and in barrels (5%) with batonnage.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Jolie-Pitt & Perrin,
- à F84100,
- France.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
