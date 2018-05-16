By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean Spray Mint Sauce 240G

Ocean Spray Mint Sauce 240G
£ 1.00
£0.42/100g

  • Mint Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Ingredients

Mint (30%), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Colour: Copper Chlorophyllin

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,

Distributor address

  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Return to

  • We are always happy to help.
  • If you have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
  • Or visit us online at: www.oceanspray.co.uk
  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 377kJ/89kcal
Fat 0.3g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 19.0g
of which sugars 18.9g
Fibre 2.8g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 3.27g

