Ocean Spray Mint Sauce 240G
Product Description
- Mint Sauce
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
Mint (30%), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Colour: Copper Chlorophyllin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. After opening, refrigerate & consume within 6 weeks.Best Before End: see lid.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Ocean Spray International Inc.
- By
- F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
- Floats Road,
- Manchester,
Distributor address
- Ocean Spray International Inc.
- By
- F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
- Floats Road,
- Manchester,
- M23 9DR.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|377kJ/89kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|18.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|3.27g
