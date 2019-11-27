By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Veggie Leek & Potato Pie

£ 1.80
£1.80/each

Product Description

  • Sliced Leeks and Diced Potatoes in a Creamy Mature Cheddar Sauce Encased in a Light, Puff Pastry Case.
  • We've been dicing, slicing and smothering, to get you a proper tasty pie with crisp, golden, flaky puff pastry. Filled with leek, potato and a creamy mature cheddar sauce, a veggie fix to get stuck into. Whatever day you're having, everything's Pukka now.
  • Take it easy with good honest food that's quick to prepare & heartwarmingly tasty to share.
  • Hearty, full of flavour and perfect for you and all the family, we're proud to be the nation's favourite pie maker, bringing you pie-shaped comfort & happiness on a plate. Whatever little ups and downs your day brings, a Pukka pie is your ultimate good mood food.
  • We are a family owned company and have been lovingly making pies in the heart of Leicestershire since 1963.
  • In a creamy cheddar sauce
  • With spinach
  • With quality ingredients
  • Vegetarian Society Approved

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Potato (10%), Whole Milk, Cheese Blend (8.5%) (contains: Extra Mature Cheddar & Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)), Sliced Leeks (4%), Chopped Spinach (2%), Double Cream (contains: Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Puree, White Pepper, Thyme, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted /gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.

Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 20-25 minutes at 190°C/ gas mark 6 1/2.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Pukka Pies Ltd,
  • The Halfcroft,
  • Syston,
  • Leicester,
  • LE7 1LD.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAmount Per 100gAmount Per Pie
Energy 1087kj/260kcal2315kj/553kcal
Fat 15.3g32.5g
of which Saturates 8.1g17.3g
Carbohydrates 22.9g48.8g
of which Sugars 1.4g3.0g
Fibre 1.4g3.0g
Protein 7.1g15.1g
Salt 1.0g2.2g

Best pie around a taste sensation

5 stars

WOW this pie as an absolute taste sensation, one of the best veggie pies I've ever tasted. Jam packed with leek and potatoes and an rich cheese sauce. Fantastic a must have for veggies and meat eaters alike.

