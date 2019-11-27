Pukka Veggie Leek & Potato Pie

Best pie around a taste sensation
WOW this pie as an absolute taste sensation, one of the best veggie pies I've ever tasted. Jam packed with leek and potatoes and an rich cheese sauce. Fantastic a must have for veggies and meat eaters alike.
Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Potato (10%), Whole Milk, Cheese Blend (8.5%) (contains: Extra Mature Cheddar & Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)), Sliced Leeks (4%), Chopped Spinach (2%), Double Cream (contains: Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Puree, White Pepper, Thyme, Butter (contains: Milk), Wheat Protein
Keep refrigerated.Suitable for home freezing: freeze on day of purchase, referring to freezer manufacturer's handbook. Consume within one month. Do not refreeze after thawing. Use by date: see front of box.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging but leave pie in foil container & place on a baking tray.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary.
Oven cook
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted /gas oven: Heat for 50 minutes at 190°C/gas mark 6 1/2.
Instructions: In a pre-heated fan assisted/gas oven: Heat for 20-25 minutes at 190°C/ gas mark 6 1/2.
Produced in the UK
|Typical Values
|Amount Per 100g
|Amount Per Pie
|Energy
|1087kj/260kcal
|2315kj/553kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|32.5g
|of which Saturates
|8.1g
|17.3g
|Carbohydrates
|22.9g
|48.8g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|3.0g
|Protein
|7.1g
|15.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|2.2g
