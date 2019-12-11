Quaker Perfect Blends Multigrain Porridge 8S 278G
Product Description
- Apple & Cinnamon Flavour Multigrain Blend with Dried Apple, Raisins and Cinnamon
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- - 8 delicious Quaker porridge sachets bursting with the flavours of apple, raisin and cinnamon
- - Ready in just 2 1/2 minutes, Quaker microwaveable porridge oats are a great morning time-saver
- - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
- - No flavours or artificial preservatives
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition.
- There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Beta glucans from oats and barley 3.0g per 100g. Each serving contains 34% of the 3g of beta glucans suggested per day.
- Made with wholegrains
- Ready in 2 1/2 minutes
- Helps maintain cholesterol
- Source of fibre
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 278g
- Source of fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Multigrain Blend 90% (Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats, Wholegrain Rolled Barley, Wholegrain Rolled Quinoa, Flaxseeds), Raisins (4%), Dried Apple Pieces (3%), Cinnamon Powder, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain: Wheat, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
8 x 34.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 34.8g
|Per 34.8g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1578 kJ
|548 kJ
|907 kJ
|-
|374 kcal
|130 kcal
|215 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|7.1 g
|2.5 g
|5.6 g (8%*)
|of which saturates
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|2.4 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|62 g
|22 g
|30 g
|of which Sugars**
|6.5 g
|2.3 g
|11 g (12%*)
|Fibre
|9.3 g
|3.2 g
|3.2 g
|Protein
|11 g
|3.7 g
|9.9 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.01 g
|0.21 g (4%*)
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
