Tesco 2 Free From Cinnamon Swirls

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil and Butter Blend (19%) [Water, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Cinnamon Crème Pâtissière (17%) [Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Cinnamon, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Lactate), Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Brown Rice Flour], Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Sugar, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Pea Flour, Vegetable Fibres (Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Rice fibre, Flax Fibre, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Seaweed Fibre), Fructose, Yeast, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seed Meal, Salt, Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Flavouring.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Once opened, consume within 2 days.