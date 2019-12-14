By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Free From Cinnamon Swirls

Tesco 2 Free From Cinnamon Swirls
£ 2.20
£1.10/each
One swirl
  • Energy1296kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.2g
    20%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten free pastries filled with a cinnamon crème pâtissière and cinnamon sugar.
  • Light and flaky pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon crème patisserie. Best served warm from the oven.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food - so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 8-10 mins oven
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil and Butter Blend (19%) [Water, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Cinnamon Crème Pâtissière (17%) [Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Cinnamon, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Lactate), Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Brown Rice Flour], Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Water, Potato Starch, Sugar, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Pea Flour, Vegetable Fibres (Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Rice fibre, Flax Fibre, Psyllium Husk Fibre, Seaweed Fibre), Fructose, Yeast, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seed Meal, Salt, Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 5 7-9 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served warm from the oven.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

2 x Cinnamon Swirls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne swirl (95g)
Energy1364kJ / 326kcal1296kJ / 309kcal
Fat14.9g14.2g
Saturates8.8g8.4g
Carbohydrate44.0g41.8g
Sugars7.1g6.7g
Fibre1.7g1.6g
Protein3.0g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Dry & Tasteless

1 stars

I am used to eating the usual free from 'squeaky' & 'cardboard' bread & pastry products and have been waiting for some Danish type products for what seems like forever. Unfortunately the swirls are dense, dry and tasteless just not nice at all! Extremely unpalatable! One of the worst gluten free products I have tried.

