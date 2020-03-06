Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Soft Toothbrush

Sparkle
Tried this. Foams up very well. Nice flavour. My teeth felt so clean after brushing. I noticed a difference with the first brush!
Refinement required
Now then, as we're all trying to do our bit to help recycling along....Mrs Leahy and I tried out these eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes. On the face of it a good investment. Recycled cardboard packaging, thumbs up here! Now, the brush itself. Bamboo construction with charcoal bristles, are these charcoal covered plastic? Unsure. Anyway. It's billed as a soft tooth brush, this is good for folk with sensitive teeth and gums. At least it should be, the 'soft' bristles irritated my gums and nigh on lacerated my wife's. I only use 'soft' toothbrushes, these are not particularly soft. My main issue.....the head. Whilst being well open to the fact it would feel like a ice-lolly stick moving about in my maw the squared edges drew fair amounts of blood inside my cheek with each use. Coupling this with there being just too much material around the outer edges of the bristles the brushes were unfortunately unusable. Actually gutted as I like the premise so much.
Wooden toothbrush
I think that making a wooden toothbrush was a really good idea it really helps cut back on the amount of plastic we are using wasting and it lasts a lot more longer than expected I really love using mine and it works just as good is definitely worth an extra few pounds and something that will last longer
Excellent
Excellent product, the charcoal bristles give a nice gentle clean leaving my mouth feeling fresh.
Tooth brush
I would defiantly recommend this product it's by far the best I've tryed. Leaves your teeth feeling like you've seen a dentist witch is awesome for just a brush. I love this product
amazing
I used this product recently it was amazing I wear braces and found it really useful for cleaning my teeth. unfortunately, it was quite expensive.
Colgate toothpaste
Liked the idea and I think it cleaned the teeth well, didn’t leave a massively fresh And clean feeling as the bristles are so soft
Very soft
I am very happy with the new Colgate Bamboo Charcoal soft toothbrushes.It is environmentally friendly wish is fabulous, looks really nice and modern, my small children’s said it is very soft and they liked its bamboo texture.
Really good
It works really well and doesn’t hurt my teeth whilst brushing. Highly recommended. It is good for the environment too which makes the product even better. I would 100% recommend this!
We have a few of those
I love the fact that these are made from the bamboo insted of plastic. We try to reduce the usage of plastic. Great alternative