Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Soft Toothbrush

Product Description

  • Bamboo Charcoal Soft Toothbrush
  • The Colgate Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrush is made with 100% natural, biodegradable* bamboo and is free from plastic packaging, so it's a great choice for environmentally conscious shoppers. It features tapered slim-tip bristles which deliver deep yet gentle cleaning, so there's no compromise on efficacy of the brush. Note that bristle colour may vary from those pictured.
  • *Remove bristles. Compostable in municipal compost facilities, where available.
  • Bamboo that's sustainably sourced
  • With many people doing their bit to help the planet, the Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush is a great alternative to plastic as it's made with sustainably grown bamboo that's 100% biodegradable*.
  • *Remove bristles. Compostable in municipal compost facilities, where available.
  • Soft, tapered bristles
  • The slim-tip bristles are great for getting to those hard-to-reach places, plus they're soft for gentle yet effective cleaning of teeth and gums.
  • Bristles infused with charcoal
  • We've infused our black-bristles with Binchotan charcoal.
  • Natural beeswax waterproofing
  • Don't worry about your Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush going mouldy - we've waterproofed it with beeswax to minimise the absorption of water and increase durability of the brush.
  • Plastic-free packaging
  • When it comes to the packaging, we've used recyclable cardboard instead of plastic. This means the packaging is totally recyclable. This is part of Colgate's long-term commitment to reducing plastic waste.
  • Practical and attractive non-slip handle
  • The clever bamboo etching creates a thumb grip to make your Colgate Bamboo Toothbrush easy to hold - and will look stylish in any bathroom.
  • Sustainable bamboo
  • Slim tip bristles
  • Beeswax waterproofing
  • Recyclable packaging
  • Charcoal infused
  • Easy grip handle

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists & Hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.
  • Care instructions:
  • Since this brush is made from Bamboo it is recommended that you dry it off after use

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

106 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Sparkle

5 stars

Tried this. Foams up very well. Nice flavour. My teeth felt so clean after brushing. I noticed a difference with the first brush!

Refinement required

1 stars

Now then, as we're all trying to do our bit to help recycling along....Mrs Leahy and I tried out these eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes. On the face of it a good investment. Recycled cardboard packaging, thumbs up here! Now, the brush itself. Bamboo construction with charcoal bristles, are these charcoal covered plastic? Unsure. Anyway. It's billed as a soft tooth brush, this is good for folk with sensitive teeth and gums. At least it should be, the 'soft' bristles irritated my gums and nigh on lacerated my wife's. I only use 'soft' toothbrushes, these are not particularly soft. My main issue.....the head. Whilst being well open to the fact it would feel like a ice-lolly stick moving about in my maw the squared edges drew fair amounts of blood inside my cheek with each use. Coupling this with there being just too much material around the outer edges of the bristles the brushes were unfortunately unusable. Actually gutted as I like the premise so much.

Wooden toothbrush

5 stars

I think that making a wooden toothbrush was a really good idea it really helps cut back on the amount of plastic we are using wasting and it lasts a lot more longer than expected I really love using mine and it works just as good is definitely worth an extra few pounds and something that will last longer

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product, the charcoal bristles give a nice gentle clean leaving my mouth feeling fresh.

Tooth brush

5 stars

I would defiantly recommend this product it's by far the best I've tryed. Leaves your teeth feeling like you've seen a dentist witch is awesome for just a brush. I love this product

amazing

5 stars

I used this product recently it was amazing I wear braces and found it really useful for cleaning my teeth. unfortunately, it was quite expensive.

Colgate toothpaste

4 stars

Liked the idea and I think it cleaned the teeth well, didn’t leave a massively fresh And clean feeling as the bristles are so soft

Very soft

5 stars

I am very happy with the new Colgate Bamboo Charcoal soft toothbrushes.It is environmentally friendly wish is fabulous, looks really nice and modern, my small children’s said it is very soft and they liked its bamboo texture.

Really good

5 stars

It works really well and doesn’t hurt my teeth whilst brushing. Highly recommended. It is good for the environment too which makes the product even better. I would 100% recommend this!

We have a few of those

5 stars

I love the fact that these are made from the bamboo insted of plastic. We try to reduce the usage of plastic. Great alternative

1-10 of 106 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

