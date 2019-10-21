Le Superbe Fondue 200G
Product Description
- Fondue Cheese Mix
- Delicious recipes at:
- www.le-superbe.com/fondue
- The Expert in Fine Cheeses from Switzerland
- www.le-superbe.com
- Original recipe - a blend of selected cheeses from Switzerland aged to perfection.
- Microwaveable
- Ready to serve
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
51% Swiss Cheese (contains Milk), White Wine, Water, Starch, Kirsch, Emulsifying Salts (E339, E452), Salt, Natural Flavouring Agents
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Milk
Storage
Keep in a cool and dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated, and consume within 7 days.
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland and using milk from Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- The genuine Swiss cheese Fondue - a delicious happy meal!
- Empty the contents into a Fondue dish rubbed with garlic and bring it quickly to boiling point stirring constantly (about 5-6 minutes) with a wooden spoon. If you wish, you can spice it with pepper, nutmeg or garlic. Place the pot on a chafing dish and keep the Fondue bubbling lightly during meal. Stick a small piece of bread or vegetable or fruit on your fork, dip it into the Fondue and... Enjoy your meal!
Number of uses
Servings per package: approx. 6, serving size 30g
Importer address
- Castelli UK Limited,
- 53-55 High Street,
- Sevenoaks,
- Kent,
- TN13 1JF.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity: per 100g
|Average Quantity: per serving
|Energy:
|950kJ (228kcal)
|285kJ (70kcal)
|Protein
|15,0g
|4,5g
|Fat - total
|17,0g
|5,1g
|- saturated
|10.0g
|3,0g
|Transfat
|0,0g
|0,0g
|Carbohydrate - total
|4,0g
|1,2g
|- sugar
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.6g
