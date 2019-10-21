By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Le Superbe Fondue 200G

Le Superbe Fondue 200G
Product Description

  • Fondue Cheese Mix
  • Delicious recipes at:
  • www.le-superbe.com/fondue
  • The Expert in Fine Cheeses from Switzerland
  • www.le-superbe.com
  • Original recipe - a blend of selected cheeses from Switzerland aged to perfection.
  • Microwaveable
  • Ready to serve
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

51% Swiss Cheese (contains Milk), White Wine, Water, Starch, Kirsch, Emulsifying Salts (E339, E452), Salt, Natural Flavouring Agents

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Milk

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated, and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland and using milk from Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • The genuine Swiss cheese Fondue - a delicious happy meal!
  • Empty the contents into a Fondue dish rubbed with garlic and bring it quickly to boiling point stirring constantly (about 5-6 minutes) with a wooden spoon. If you wish, you can spice it with pepper, nutmeg or garlic. Place the pot on a chafing dish and keep the Fondue bubbling lightly during meal. Stick a small piece of bread or vegetable or fruit on your fork, dip it into the Fondue and... Enjoy your meal!

Number of uses

Servings per package: approx. 6, serving size 30g

Importer address

  • Castelli UK Limited,
  • 53-55 High Street,
  • Sevenoaks,
  • Kent,
  • TN13 1JF.

Return to

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity: per 100gAverage Quantity: per serving
Energy:950kJ (228kcal)285kJ (70kcal)
Protein15,0g4,5g
Fat - total17,0g5,1g
- saturated10.0g3,0g
Transfat0,0g0,0g
Carbohydrate - total4,0g1,2g
- sugar0g0g
Salt1.5g0.6g

