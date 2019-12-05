Dorset Cereals Simply Nutty Muesli 560G

Ruined with raisins in the new version
They added raisins in the new version and ruined a previously fantastic raisin-free product. It is probably a cost-cutting measure because the product previously used dates. They've lost me as a customer.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Wholegrain Oat Flakes, Chopped Dates (19%), Barley Flakes, Wholegrain Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wholegrain Wheat Flakes, Nuts [Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts (2.5%), Whole Almonds (2.5%), Chopped Brazil Nuts (1.5%)], Sunflower Seeds (2.5%)
Keep your muesli safePrecious things need looking after. Once opened, roll the inner bag down tightly, then store in a cool, dry place. For best before date, see base of pack.
This pack contains approximately 12 portions of 45g each
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
560g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g
|(%RI*)
|Energy kJ
|1584
|715
|kcal
|376
|170
|(9%)
|Fat
|6.8g
|3.1g
|(4%)
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.5g
|(3%)
|Carbohydrate
|64.4g
|29.0g
|(11%)
|of which sugars
|14.2g
|6.4g
|(7%)
|Fibre
|8.6g
|3.9g
|Protein
|9.9g
|4.5g
|(9%)
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|(<1%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approximately 12 portions of 45g each
|-
|-
|-
Advisory Precaution Our cereals are made using minimally processed natural ingredients, so that does mean that occasionally a stray piece of nut shell or hard piece of fruit or similar may unfortunately sneak through our quality control processes, into your bowl. These could be quite hard if you bite them, so as you enjoy your breakfast on the slow, please do take care.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
They added raisins in the new version and ruined a previously fantastic raisin-free product. It is probably a cost-cutting measure because the product previously used dates. They've lost me as a customer.