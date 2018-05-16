By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers White Choc Egg With White Trfls 287g

image 1 of Maltesers White Choc Egg With White Trfls 287g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.49/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • White chocolate egg. White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • A white chocolate hollow egg with yummy white Maltesers® Truffles...
  • ...fancy that!
  • White chocolate egg
  • Portions per pack: 7; Portion size: 25g
  • White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • Portions per pack: 6; Portion size: 18g
  • Creamy, crunchy, truffly
  • With a white chocolate hollow egg
  • First a little rustle... then it's all about the white truffle!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 287g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

287g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/25g / (%*)
    Energy 2215kJ554kJ (7%)
    -529kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 27.6g6.9g (10%)
    of which saturates 16.6g4.2g (21%)
    Carbohydrate 63.2g15.8g (6%)
    of which sugars 62.8g15.7g (17%)
    Protein 6.6g1.7g (3%)
    Salt 0.19g0.05g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk)

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g / (%*)
    Energy 2342kJ421kJ (5%)
    -561kcal101kcal (5%)
    Fat 33g6.0g (9%)
    of which saturates 19g3.4g (17%)
    Carbohydrate 57g10.2g (4%)
    of which sugars 51g9.3g (10%)
    Protein 6.5g1.2g (2%)
    Salt 0.33g0.06g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

