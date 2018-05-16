Maltesers White Choc Egg With White Trfls 287g

Product Description
- White chocolate egg. White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- A white chocolate hollow egg with yummy white Maltesers® Truffles...
- ...fancy that!
- White chocolate egg
- Portions per pack: 7; Portion size: 25g
- White chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- Portions per pack: 6; Portion size: 18g
- Pack size: 287g
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
287g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g /25g / (%*) Energy 2215kJ 554kJ (7%) - 529kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 27.6g 6.9g (10%) of which saturates 16.6g 4.2g (21%) Carbohydrate 63.2g 15.8g (6%) of which sugars 62.8g 15.7g (17%) Protein 6.6g 1.7g (3%) Salt 0.19g 0.05g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Skimmed Milk Powder, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g / (%*) Energy 2342kJ 421kJ (5%) - 561kcal 101kcal (5%) Fat 33g 6.0g (9%) of which saturates 19g 3.4g (17%) Carbohydrate 57g 10.2g (4%) of which sugars 51g 9.3g (10%) Protein 6.5g 1.2g (2%) Salt 0.33g 0.06g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - -
