Original Source Sea Salt & Samphire Shower 250Ml
Product Description
- Pack more freshness into your shower with our Original Source Sea Salt & Samphire shower gel. We've packed 13 natural oils and 100% natural fragrance into every bottle so you can more into your day. Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. In fact, we're the UK's No.1. Vegan Shower Gel. Original Source Shower Gel is made in the UK using 100% renewable energy and our bottles are 100% recyclable.
- All our products contain 100% natural fragrance
- Original source is the UK's No.1 Vegan shower gel
- Our products are all tested on us and dermatologically tested too
- Our shower gel is paraben free
- 13 natural oils in every bottle
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Laminaria Digitata (Oarweed) Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus (Bladderwrack) Extract, Crithmum Maritimum (Samphire) Extract, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 47005, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them it's for your body!
Name and address
- PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd,
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG,
- UK.
- PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
Return to
- UK Free phone +44(0)800 581001
- 'C', Ardilaun Ct.,
- 112-114 St Stephens Green,
- Dublin,
- D02 TD28,
- Eire.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
