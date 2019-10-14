The Pizza Company New Yorker Baked Cheesecake 390G
Offer
- Energy1613kJ 387kcal19%
- Fat25.5g36%
- Saturates12.4g62%
- Sugars18.5g21%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1646kJ / 395kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base with a sweet dusting.
- Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base.
- Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base
- Takeaway dessert
- Rich cream cheese blended with single cream on a crunchy biscuit base
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 390g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (27%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
- 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
- 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
- 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Pizza Company,
- 2 Bolton Close,
- Highbridge,
- Somerset,
- TA9 4JR.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.thepizzacompanyuk.com
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a cheesecake (approx. 98g)
|Energy
|1646kJ / 395kcal
|1613kJ / 387kcal
|Fat
|26.0g
|25.5g
|Saturates
|12.6g
|12.4g
|Carbohydrate
|34.3g
|33.6g
|Sugars
|18.9g
|18.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.5g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
