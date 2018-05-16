Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 115g

Product Description
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with 2 Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny 10g
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
- Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Gold Bunny and Lindt Egg - a delicious milk chocolate indulgence.
- Lindt Gold Bunny - Manufactured in Germany
- Egg - Manufactured in Italy
- Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
- Pack size: 115g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base
Name and address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
115g ℮
- Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal Fat 37g -of which saturates 22g Carbohydrate 51g -of which sugars 50g Protein 7.4g Salt 0.20g
- Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
- Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2250 kJ / 539 kcal Fat 31g -of which saturates 19g Carbohydrate 57g -of which sugars 55g Protein 7.1g Salt 0.36g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020