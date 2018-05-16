By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 115g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Egg 115g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£5.22/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg with 2 Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny 10g
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • For over 170 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
  • Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Gold Bunny and Lindt Egg - a delicious milk chocolate indulgence.
  • Lindt Gold Bunny - Manufactured in Germany
  • Egg - Manufactured in Italy
  • Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

115g ℮

    • Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
    Fat 37g
    -of which saturates 22g
    Carbohydrate 51g
    -of which sugars 50g
    Protein 7.4g
    Salt 0.20g
    • Finest milk chocolate egg & 2 Lindt gold bunny 10g
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Egg
    • Lindt Milk Chocolate Gold Bunny

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool and dry placeHighly meltable Best before end: see base

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 2250 kJ / 539 kcal
    Fat 31g
    -of which saturates 19g
    Carbohydrate 57g
    -of which sugars 55g
    Protein 7.1g
    Salt 0.36g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.59
£0.59/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here