Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Collection Mini Cups 4X95ml
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream. Vanilla ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (10%). Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl (11%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7%). Vanilla ice cream with cookies (6%).
- Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
- Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
- Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
- 3 x 95ml = 3 x 81g
- 1 x 95ml = 1 x 78g
- Made with real cream
- Ice cream
- Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 380ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Name and address
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT.
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.com
- Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
Net Contents
4 x 95ml
- Vanilla
- Macadamia Nut Brittle
- Praline & Cream
- Cookies & Cream
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (35%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Macadamia Nuts, Coconut Oil, Butter, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x cup (81 g) %* (81 g) Energy 1147 kJ 926 kJ - 274 kcal 222 kcal 11% Fat 17.3g 14.1g 20% of which saturates 10.6g 8.7g 43% Carbohydrate 25.3g 20.4g 8% of which sugars 24.2g 19.6g 22% Fibre 0.1g 0.1g - Protein 4.0g 3.2g 6% Salt 0.16g 0.13g 2% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Pecan Nuts, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x cup (81 g) %* (81 g) Energy 1147 kJ 925 kJ - 274 kcal 222 kcal 11% Fat 16.2g 13.1g 19% of which saturates 9.0g 7.3g 36% Carbohydrate 27.6g 22.4g 9% of which sugars 26.2g 21.3g 24% Fibre 0.3g 0.2g - Protein 4.1g 3.3g 7% Salt 0.34g 0.27g 5% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
- 1 x cup contains no more than:
- Energy926 kJ 222 kcal11%
- Fat14.1 g20%
- Saturates8.7 g43%
- Sugars21.3 g24%
- Salt0.27 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Fresh Cream (39%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g 1 x cup (81 g) %* (81 g) Energy 1050 kJ 845 kJ - 251 kcal 203 kcal 10% Fat 17.0g 13.7g 20% of which saturates 10.4g 8.4g 42% Carbohydrate 20.0g 16.2g 6% of which sugars 18.8g 15.3g 17% Fibre 0.0g 0.0g - Protein 4.3g 3.5g 7% Salt 0.18g 0.15g 2% * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal) - - -
