Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Collection Mini Cups 4X95ml

Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Collection Mini Cups 4X95ml
£ 3.00
£0.79/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream. Vanilla ice cream with macadamia nut brittle (10%). Vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl (11%) and caramelised pecan nuts (7%). Vanilla ice cream with cookies (6%).
  • Haagen-Dazs Mini cup ice cream. The perfect portion for an extraordinary moment.
  • Haagen-Dazs is blended with carefully selected ingredients, to create a luxury ice cream with a unique velvety texture and unforgettable taste.
  • Indulge in our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Cup collection or treat yourself to a unique dessert with our Caramel Ice Cream Mini Cup Collection.
  • 3 x 95ml = 3 x 81g
  • 1 x 95ml = 1 x 78g
  • Made with real cream
  • Ice cream
  • Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ML

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Net Contents

4 x 95ml

    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Vanilla
    • Macadamia Nut Brittle
    • Praline & Cream
    • Cookies & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (35%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Macadamia Nuts, Coconut Oil, Butter, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1147 kJ926 kJ
    -274 kcal222 kcal11%
    Fat 17.3g14.1g20%
    of which saturates 10.6g8.7g43%
    Carbohydrate 25.3g20.4g8%
    of which sugars 24.2g19.6g22%
    Fibre 0.1g0.1g-
    Protein 4.0g3.2g6%
    Salt 0.16g0.13g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Vanilla
    • Macadamia Nut Brittle
    • Praline & Cream
    • Cookies & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (32%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Pecan Nuts, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1147 kJ925 kJ
    -274 kcal222 kcal11%
    Fat 16.2g13.1g19%
    of which saturates 9.0g7.3g36%
    Carbohydrate 27.6g22.4g9%
    of which sugars 26.2g21.3g24%
    Fibre 0.3g0.2g-
    Protein 4.1g3.3g7%
    Salt 0.34g0.27g5%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
  • 1 x cup contains no more than:
    • Energy926 kJ 222 kcal
      11%
    • Fat14.1 g
      20%
    • Saturates8.7 g
      43%
    • Sugars21.3 g
      24%
    • Salt0.27 g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050 kJ

    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Vanilla
    • Macadamia Nut Brittle
    • Praline & Cream
    • Cookies & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (39%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Vanilla Extract

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (81 g)%* (81 g)
    Energy 1050 kJ845 kJ
    -251 kcal203 kcal10%
    Fat 17.0g13.7g20%
    of which saturates 10.4g8.4g42%
    Carbohydrate 20.0g16.2g6%
    of which sugars 18.8g15.3g17%
    Fibre 0.0g0.0g-
    Protein 4.3g3.5g7%
    Salt 0.18g0.15g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
    • Made with real cream
    • Ice cream
    • Vanilla, Macadamia Nut Brittle, Pralines & Cream - Gluten-free
    • Kosher - D
    • Vanilla
    • Macadamia Nut Brittle
    • Praline & Cream
    • Cookies & Cream

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fresh Cream (37%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Milk, Pecan Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

    Number of uses

    This pack contains 4 portions

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x cup (78 g)%* (78 g)
    Energy 1099 kJ852 kJ
    -262 kcal205 kcal10%
    Fat 17.1g13.3g19%
    of which saturates 10.7g8.3g42%
    Carbohydrate 22.4g17.5g7%
    of which sugars 19.3g15.1g17%
    Fibre 0.3g0.2g-
    Protein 4.4g3.5g7%
    Salt 0.17g0.13g2%
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

