Firefly Ready Go Rotary Power Toothbrush

Product Description
- Patents: www.drfresh.com/patents
- Firefly® toothbrushes are fun to use and help create good brushing habits at an early age. This Firefly® Ready, Go Rotary toothbrush flashes for 60 seconds, the time recommended by dentists for proper cleaning of each row of teeth. Character may vary from the image shown - multiple characters are available. There is no guarantee what character you will receive.
- Product available as Avengers and LOL Surprise! Characters.
- 2 minute timer
- Blast away plaque
- Battery powered toothbrush
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- 2 x AAA batteries required (included). Do not mix different types of old and new batteries. Replace all batteries at the same time and return exhausted batteries to designated waste collection point for electrical equipment and batteries.
- Batteries are to be inserted with correct polarity.
Warnings
- WARNING: Not suitable for children under 3 years because of small parts - choking hazard.
Distributor address
- Grosvenor Consumer Products Ltd,
- 268 Bath Road,
- Slough,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Service :
- UK & IRL: +44 (0)1753 725365
- www.fireflytoothbrush.com
Lower age limit
6 Years
Safety information
