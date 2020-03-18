By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Duda Frankfurter Style Sausage 480G

Duda Frankfurter Style Sausage 480G
£ 2.20
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Cured, smoked & steamed, homogenized pork sausage.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 80% of pork meat
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat 80%, Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Pork Protein Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Sodium Citrates), Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Fructose Maltodextrin, Antioxidants (Sodium Isoascorbate, Rosemary Extract), Spices Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Edible Pork Casing

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Soybeans, Eggs, Milk (with Lactose), Peanuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C - +5°C.Once opened consume within 2 days and by use by date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat. Eat hot or cold.

Name and address

  • Zakłady Mięsne Silesia S.A.,
  • 40-084 Katowice,
  • ul. Opolska 22.
  • Zakład Produkcyjny,
  • 41-203 Sosnowiec,
  • ul. Baczyńskiego 165.

Net Contents

480g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g of product:
Energy:1062 kJ/256 kcal
Fat 22 g
of which saturates 8,4 g
Carbohydrate 2,6 g
of which sugars 0.5 g
Protein 12 g
Salt 2,1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

