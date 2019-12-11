Nestle Pure Life Silky Strawberry Sparkling Water 1L
Offer
- Energy5kJ 1kcal<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100ml
Product Description
- Sparkling Water with Natural Strawberry Flavouring.
- Nestlé Pure Life Silky Strawberry sparkling water is a natural flavoured, unsweetened beverage to delight your senses with an excited taste experience and light bubbles.
- As part of Nestle Pure Life global mission to "Champion pure water for Healthier Generations", we want to help families to build healthy hydration habits. For this reason, we have created Nestle Pure Life with a hint of flavour, a calorie free tasty drink, with tailored carbonation and flavours for all the members of the family.
- Nestlé Pure Life Sparkling Water with a hint of natural strawberry flavouring
- Calorie free - 0 sugar, 0 sweeteners
- Light bubbles
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Strawberry Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, clean place away from light, strong odours or chemicals. Consume within 3 days of opening.Best Before end: see bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 4 servings
Name and address
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us free 24/7 at 0800 00 00 30
- PO Box No 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Visit: www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 1/4 bottle**
|RI*
|%RI*
|Energy kJ
|2
|5
|8400
|<1%
|Energy kcal
|0
|1
|2000
|<1%
|Fat g
|0.0
|0.0
|70
|0%
|of which: saturates g
|0.0
|0.0
|20
|0%
|Carbohydrate g
|0.0
|0.0
|260
|0%
|of which: sugars g
|0.0
|0.0
|90
|0%
|Fibre g
|0.0
|0.0
|-
|-
|Protein g
|0.0
|0.0
|50
|0%
|Salt g
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|0%
|* Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**250ml
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bottle contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019