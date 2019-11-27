One Gin Gin 2X5cl With Jigger Gift Set
Product Description
- Premium London Dry gin distilled with fresh English sage
- Exceptional Spirits that make a Difference
- One Gin is a premium London Dry gin which blends nine core botanicals with English sage to create a distinctively fresh, aromatic gin.
- This award-winning gin is a gift that gives back. At least 10% of our profit is donated* to fund life-changing water projects in the world's poorest communities. We know we can't change the world overnight but we can change lives one bottle at a time, one person at a time, one day at a time.
- With this unique design, we celebrate the natural wonders of the countries we support: the red rose of Rwanda, the Kenyan lilac-breasted roller, the lotus of Malawi and the elephant ear plant from Ghana.
- *The One Foundation is a UK Registered Charity No.1118810
- #OneGoodGin
- Sage
- One Gin is abundant with fresh English sage, juniper and citrus, copper distilled into a wonderfully smooth aromatic spirit.
- Safe & Apple
- An orchard fresh twist on One Gin. This crisp, fragrant spirit is a perfect balance of juniper, crisp russet apple and fresh English sage.
- Every bottle funds clean water products
- IWSC Gold 2017 - International Wine & Spirit Competition, judges' score: 90 - 92.9
- One Gin is vegetarian, vegan and certified kosher
Information
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect G&T, serve with a premium tonic, lots of ice and fresh crisp apple slices.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
Return to
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
- www.thespiritofone.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2 x 5cl ℮
