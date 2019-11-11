By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150G

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Oyster Mushroom Cluster 150G
£ 1.50
£10.00/kg
n/a
  • Energy28kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ / 8kcal

Product Description

  • Oyster mushrooms.
  • Mild delicate flavour with velvety texture. Great pressed into mushroom steaks or pulled, shredded and roasted
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Wash and cook before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 80g
Energy35kJ / 8kcal28kJ / 7kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.2g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Folic Acid40µg (20%NRV)32µg (16%NRV)
Pantothenic acid2.3mg (38%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

You must try these!

5 stars

Unbelievable flavor. We followed a recipe from the Wicked Healthy site and got amazing results. We used some shiitake in an Asian style stirfry which was so tasty.

