Fry's Meat Free 4 Chicken Style Burger 320G

Very bland
Very bland and a bit greasy. They don't crisp up at all when cooked. I much prefer the Quorn ones.
Vegetable Proteins (18%) (Soya), Crumb (18%) [Wheat Flour (Gluten)], Flavourings, Vegetable Oil [Sunflower Seed], Wheat Fibre, Thickener (Cellulose), Sea Salt, Garlic
Keep frozen and once defrosted use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
Ovens vary. These instructions are guides only.
Grill
Instructions: Place 15 - 20 cm under a preheated hot grill for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180 °C. Place on oven tray in the oven and bake for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once. Do not overcook as this will spoil the texture.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on medium heat for 8 - 10 minutes, turning once.
Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients
Servings per package: 4; Serving size: 80 g (1 Burger)
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving
|Energy
|823 kJ
|658 kJ
|(197 kcal)
|(197 kcal)
|(157 kcal)
|Fat, total
|12,3 g
|9,8 g
|- Saturated
|1,5 g
|1,2 g
|- Monounsaturated
|3,0 g
|2,4 g
|- Polyunsaturated
|7,7 g
|6,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|12,1 g
|9,6 g
|of which total sugars
|0,5 g
|0,4 g
|Fibre#
|1,3 g
|1 g
|Protein
|8,9 g
|7,1 g
|Salt
|1,4 g
|1,2 g
|Sodium
|576 mg (0,58 g)
|461 mg (0,46 g)
