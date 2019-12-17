By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fry's Meat Free 4 Chicken Style Burger 320G

1(1)Write a review
Fry's Meat Free 4 Chicken Style Burger 320G
£ 2.00
£6.25/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Chicken-Style Burgers
  • Download our ecookbook! www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • For more meal ideas, recipes and ecookbooks! - www.fryfamilyfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
  • We are committed to providing quality food that is made with love and care.
  • Conscious food for our family & yours.
  • As committed vegetarians, we embarked on a journey to make ethical and sustainable, protein foods for our own family. The food we made in our home kitchen was loved by many of our friends and soon we found ourselves on supermarket shelves. We are grateful to every customer who has chosen Fry's rather than an animal product. We hope we can make your journey to a meat free life a simple and enjoyable one.
  • Together we can make a difference!
  • Wally & Debbie Fry
  • Crafting Food. Inspiring Change.
  • Coated with a crispy golden crumb
  • Cooks in 8 mins
  • Meat, egg and dairy free
  • Source of protein
  • A non GM product
  • Choose plant proteins choose kindness
  • Foods developed in our own kitchen
  • We aspire to do no harm 100% vegan
  • Tread lightly on the earth we all share
  • 100% Vegan Friendly - The Vegan Standard Worldwide
  • Halal
  • Kosher - Parev
  • Pack size: 320g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Proteins (18%) (Soya), Crumb (18%) [Wheat Flour (Gluten)], Flavourings, Vegetable Oil [Sunflower Seed], Wheat Fibre, Thickener (Cellulose), Sea Salt, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat
  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs

Storage

Keep frozen and once defrosted use within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove from packaging.
Ovens vary. These instructions are guides only.

Grill
Instructions: Place 15 - 20 cm under a preheated hot grill for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180 °C. Place on oven tray in the oven and bake for 10 - 12 minutes, turning once. Do not overcook as this will spoil the texture.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil on medium heat for 8 - 10 minutes, turning once.

Produce of

Made in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Meal Ideas:
  • Our products are a great way to get your natural plant proteins
  • Main Meal - Fry's Chicken-Style Burger served on a bun/lettuce leaf
  • Dessert - Fry's Dairy Free Ice Cream
  • Breakfast Meal - Chia, Coconut Yoghurt & Pomegranate Snack Bowl
  • Mid-Morning Snack - Fresh Fruit
  • Lunch Meal - Buddha Bowl
  • Mid-Afternoon Snack - Fry's Kasha Smoothie

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4; Serving size: 80 g (1 Burger)

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Fry Group Foods,
  • 8 Ficus Place,
  • Mahogany Ridge,
  • Westmead,
  • 3608,
  • Kwazulul Natal,

Distributor address

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.

Return to

  • Fry's Family Foods UK (Pty) Ltd,
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Mixbury,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • Tel: +44 1280 701608
  • enquiries@frysfamilyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving
Energy 823 kJ658 kJ
(197 kcal)(197 kcal)(157 kcal)
Fat, total12,3 g9,8 g
- Saturated 1,5 g1,2 g
- Monounsaturated3,0 g2,4 g
- Polyunsaturated7,7 g6,2 g
Carbohydrate12,1 g9,6 g
of which total sugars0,5 g0,4 g
Fibre#1,3 g1 g
Protein8,9 g7,1 g
Salt1,4 g1,2 g
Sodium576 mg (0,58 g)461 mg (0,46 g)
#Method of analysis. AOAC method 991.43. Nutritional information obtained by analysis--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Very bland

1 stars

Very bland and a bit greasy. They don't crisp up at all when cooked. I much prefer the Quorn ones.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Fry's Meat Free 2 Country Mushroom Pies 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Fry's Meat Free Chicken Style Strips 380G

£ 2.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 16 Pack 320G

£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here