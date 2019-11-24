By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream 500Ml

Oatly Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream 500Ml
Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce and vanilla fudge.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Totally vegan
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut and Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder 2.7%, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Corn Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cocoa Extract, Natural FLavour, Colour (Caramel), Contains 10% Vanilla Fudge

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze after thawing.Best before: See bottom.

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-21119 Malmö.

Return to

  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 983 kJ / 235 kcal
Fat 11 g
of which saturates 6,1 g
Carbohydrate 32 g
of which sugars 25 g
Fibre 1,4 g
Protein 1,2 g
Salt 0,09 g

5 Reviews

Truly a game changer

5 stars

Insanely delicious, creamy and chocolatey - oh and did I mention the fudge pieces?!

Yummmyyumyumyumyum

5 stars

Tried samples of all 3 flavours of the new oatly ice cream recently, they were all beyond lush! The popular favourite from what I could tell was salted caramel, but all 3 were delicious, I ate the sample I took for my friend as I was left alone with it for too long.. what can I say?

Yummy, creamy, dreamy

5 stars

Yum! Finally, a vegan ice cream that's smooth and creamy and tastes great. I'll be eating this when I need a sweet treat.

PERFECT DAIRY FREE ICE CREAM!

5 stars

LOVELY! GAME CHANGING ICE CREAM! No need for dairy. It's 2019. Can't wait to try the other flavours!!

Too sweet to the point of being inedible

1 stars

Far, far too sweet. Based on texture alone, I would give it 5 stars, as unlike B&J vegan ice cream, it doesn't turn into an impossible block of ice in the freezer, and instead stays smooth and soft. However, it is basically inedible for me in terms of sweetness. I found mixing it with a heavy dose of cacao powder helped, but I will never purchase this again until they change their recipe.

