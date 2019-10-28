Tesco 2 Cape Hake Fillets 240G

Not so good.
Very disappointing. The fillets can be wildly different sizes within the pack - never as uniform as shown in the illustration, and it just doesn't taste fresh.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Total Cook Time: 8 - 10 mins Pre-heat 1 tbsp. (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a moderate heat. Place fish in the pan once oil is hot. Cook for 8 - 10 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Caught in the South East Atlantic
2 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|One fillet (101g**)
|Energy
|468kJ / 111kcal
|473kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|21.5g
|21.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 202g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019