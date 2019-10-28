By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 2 Cape Hake Fillets 240G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco 2 Cape Hake Fillets 240G
£ 4.00
£16.67/kg
N/a
  • Energy473kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless hake (Merluccius paradoxus, Merluccius capensis) fillets, defrosted.
  • Caught in the Wild Chosen for its mild flavour and succulent flakes This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • Caught in the Wild Chosen for its mild flavour and succulent flakes
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains fish.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Total Cook Time: 8 - 10 mins Pre-heat 1 tbsp. (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a moderate heat. Place fish in the pan once oil is hot. Cook for 8 - 10 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Produce of

Caught in the South East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne fillet (101g**)
Energy468kJ / 111kcal473kJ / 112kcal
Fat2.6g2.6g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.7g0.7g
Protein21.5g21.8g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 202g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not so good.

2 stars

Very disappointing. The fillets can be wildly different sizes within the pack - never as uniform as shown in the illustration, and it just doesn't taste fresh.

Usually bought next

Tesco Boneless Sea Bass Fillets 190G

£ 4.00
£21.06/kg

Tesco 2 Lemon & Pepper Sea Bass Fillets 200G

£ 4.25
£21.25/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Boneless Haddock Fillets 280G

£ 3.95
£14.11/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here