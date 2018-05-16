Doves Farm Organic Wholemeal 1Kg Buckwheat Flour
- Organic Wholemeal Buckwheat Flour
- A stoneground flour milled from wholegrain buckwheat which is grown, stored or processed adjacent to wheat and other cereals. Traditionally used for pancakes and pasta.
- In times gone by buckwheat, fagopyrum esculentum, has been called sarrasin and black wheat due to the black outer casing of the triangular seeds.
- Buckwheat is a member of the rhubarb family which ripens in late autumn. It is a traditional food in Russia where it is known as kasha, as well as featuring in dishes from Northern China, Tibet and Europe.
- The flour has a calico colour and natural sweetness which can impart a pleasing flavour to noodles, pancakes, pasta and home baking.
- Buckwheat flour is well suited to cake and biscuit baking.
- For bread baking combine buckwheat flour with a strong bread flour.
- Doves Farm Foods was established in 1978, when we wanted to make flour from the wheat we grew. We bought a millstone and set it up in the barn on our farm on the picturesque Wiltshire/Berkshire border. We now have a thriving business which mills many different and rare grains. At the heart of our ethos, we are dedicated to ethical production methods, slow food and the organic movement. On our farm we rotate crops, livestock and grassland, as well as respecting the biodiversity of wildlife and the local environment.
- We are also passionate about home baking and believe that what we eat today will affect our health and well-being tomorrow. Baking bread, cookies and cakes at home is a satisfying and rewarding activity. You can choose the best, local and seasonal ingredients, and know what goes into your family's food.
- Michael & Clare Marriage, Doves Farm
- At Doves Farm we make biscuits, cookies and a large range of bread, cake and speciality flours.
Buckwheat Flour*, *Organic produce
- May contain Wheat or other Gluten containing Cereals
To keep your flour at its best, roll down the top after use and store in a cool dry place.Best before: see top.
Ingredients from more than one country. Milled in the UK
- Doves Farm Foods,
- Hungerford,
- Berkshire,
- RG17 0RF.
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1480kJ
|-
|349kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|Protein
|13.2g
|Salt
|0.03g
