Mancave Protective Moisturiser 100Ml
Product Description
- Protective Moisturiser
- Key Ingredients: Rosehip Oil, Jojoba, White Tea, Shea Butter & Radicare®
- ManCave Protective Moisturiser uses UVA Filters to help protect from UV rays whilst locking in hydration and helping to counteract signs of premature ageing with Shea Butter and Radicare. Having SPF 20 this product is made for the great outdoors with Rosehip oil & Vitamin E both protecting your skin from environmental pollution and providing moisturising and smoothing properties. As you may well know the adventure always starts in the bathroom so prepare your skin for whatever epic crusade you find yourself on.
- This product does not contain; parabens, sulphates (SLS SLES), synthetic dye, petrolatum, mineral oils, ingredients from animal sources and is not tested on animals.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide.
- Naturally Derived Grooming Gear formulated especially for men.
- Packed with natural extracts, oils and bio actives
- Cruelty Free - Never tested on animals
- Free from nasties including parabens, sulphates and petrochemicals.
- Vegan friendly
- Formulated & Developed in the UK, with 100% British waters
- Protect, Counteract and Hydrate with Rosehip Oil, Jojoba and White Tea
- Shea Butter and Radicare help to counteract the signs of premature aging
- SPF 20 and Anti-Aging properties
- Vegan Friendly and Cruelty Free Certified
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua (Water), Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Shea Butter Ethyl Esters, Thermus Thermophillus Ferment, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Carbomer, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Bulnesia Sarmientoi Wood Oil, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Abies Sibirica Oil, Artemisia Herba-Alba Oil, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime Oil), Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Origanum Majorana Herb Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Coumarin, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Abies Balsamea (Balsam Canada) Extract, Juniperus Communis Fruit Oil, Melissa Officinalis Leaf Extract, Piper Nigrum (Pepper) Fruit Oil, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Flower Leaf Oil, Disodium Rutinyl Disulfate, Hordeum Distichon (Barley) Extract, Citric Acid
- Directions
- Apply to face and neck until fully absorbed.
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Packing. Recyclable
- Proudly made for:
- ManCave Ltd.,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR,
- UK.
- ManCave Ltd.,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR,
- UK.
- mancaveinc.com
100ml
