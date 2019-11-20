Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 100G
Product Description
- Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix
- Paxo Bake in a Tray is a quick & simple way to make your favourite stuffing. Simply add water to the tray, mix and bake.
- Nation's Favourite Stuffing†
- †Paxo is the No.1 best selling ambient stuffing brand. Source: IRI, Major Mults, Market Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 02/02/2019.
- Quick & simple
- Just add water
- Made with delicious herbs and seasoning
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Salt, Dried Sage (1.5%), Dried Parsley, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 220°C, fan oven to 200°C, Gas mark 7.
2 Peel back and remove the foil lid.
3 Add 230ml of boiling water and mix well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
4 Leave to stand for 5 minutes and, just before placing tray in the oven, use a fork to fluff up the stuffing.
5 Bake in oven for 35-40 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- Just add water, mix and bake
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 7 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g
|(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per portion (45g)
|Energy
|534kJ
|240kJ
|126kcal
|57kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.7g
|10.7g
|of which Sugars
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.99g
|0.45g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack makes approximately 7 portions
|-
|-
