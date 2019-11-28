Feed Me Vegan Fragrantly Spiced Curry 450G

Not recommended
The taste has very little to do with curry. It is edible but it is far too expensive for what it is.
Far too sweet
This tasted overwhelmingly of sugar and cinnamon. I couldn't shake the feeling I was eating a fruit crumble made with veg instead of fruit. I could only manage about half of it then the rest went in the bin. Full marks for having no plastic packaging, but I won't be buying this again.
Nicely Spiced Curry
Very nicely spiced. Price is high till more people buy their products I suppose. I had this vegan curry with some left over Chef Plant mashed potatoes that I had added cubes of lightly browned tofu cubes. The mixture was very tasty. Definitely something to keep in the freezer for when you don't feel like cooking much. Just add mashed potatoes or rice to the meal.