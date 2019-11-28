By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Feed Me Vegan Fragrantly Spiced Curry 450G

Feed Me Vegan Fragrantly Spiced Curry 450G
£ 4.00
£8.89/kg

Product Description

  • Mild to medium vegetable curry with warm deep spices
  • About Us
  • Feed Me Vegan is a healthy and hearty vegan brand bringing you all the comfort food goodness you desire.
  • Everything in the range is gluten free and all of our packaging is sustainable & eco-friendly. We believe that compassion is key and that is what goes in to every meal we make.
  • Lucy
  • Under 500 calories
  • Free from everything but the taste!
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Vegetables (Cauliflower 55% Mixed Pepper 15% Carrots 15% Peas 15%), Coconut Milk, Tomato Puree, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Turmeric, Coriander Powder, Asafoetida, Garam Masala, Ground Cardamom, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Soya and Celery ingredients

Storage

Keep frozen -18c or cooler.Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove outer packaging.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook at 180c/gas mark 4 for 30-45 minutes (depending on oven type).

Instructions: Cook at 180c/gas mark 4 for 15-20 minutes (check it is thoroughly cooked before serving).

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • This dish is served perfectly with fluffy rice, flatbread and poppadoms.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • Govindas Foods,
  • SA14 6RZ.

Return to

  • Govindas Foods,
  • SA14 6RZ.
  • www.feedmevegan.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 373KJ90Kcal
Protein 1.9g
Fat 6.0g
Saturated Fat2.3g
Available Carbohydrate 5.2g
Total Sugar3.7g
Salt 0.49g

Not recommended

2 stars

The taste has very little to do with curry. It is edible but it is far too expensive for what it is.

Far too sweet

2 stars

This tasted overwhelmingly of sugar and cinnamon. I couldn't shake the feeling I was eating a fruit crumble made with veg instead of fruit. I could only manage about half of it then the rest went in the bin. Full marks for having no plastic packaging, but I won't be buying this again.

Nicely Spiced Curry

5 stars

Very nicely spiced. Price is high till more people buy their products I suppose. I had this vegan curry with some left over Chef Plant mashed potatoes that I had added cubes of lightly browned tofu cubes. The mixture was very tasty. Definitely something to keep in the freezer for when you don't feel like cooking much. Just add mashed potatoes or rice to the meal.

