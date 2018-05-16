By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Madej Wrobel Kabanosy Classic Pork Sausages 120G

Madej Wrobel Kabanosy Classic Pork Sausages 120G
£ 1.50
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, finely mined, smoked, steamed, dried.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Flavourings (contain Milk), Corn Protein Hydrolysate, Soya Protein Hydrolysate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Preservative: E250, Edible Casing Ingredients: Gelling Agent: E401, Stabiliser: E460, E509, Acidity Regulator: E327, Produced with 200g of Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Store in temperature between +2°C and +22°COnce opened consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Preparation and Usage

  • White coating on sausage cover is a natural product of drying process.

Name and address

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.

Return to

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100g
Energy 2001kJ/482kcal
Fat 39g
-including saturated fatty acids14g
Carbohydrates0,8g
-including sugars 0g
Protein 32g
Salt 3,5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

