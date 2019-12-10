By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Vieille Ferme Red Wine 750Ml

La Vieille Ferme Red Wine 750Ml
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Since five generations, Famille Perrin offers all their savoir-faire, their passion and their experience in creating the La Vieille Ferme wines.
  • Faithful to our family values, these wines are authentic, tasty and balanced. For over 40 years, they have been considered as one of the best value for money wines in the world.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Nice nose with notes of red fruit and Morello cherries. Very fresh, with soft tannins, it offers a nice balance and great complexity in the mouth and a long finish.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Famille Perrin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Perrin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache 40% - Cinsault 30% - Syrah 20% - Carignan 10%

Vinification Details

  • This is adapted to suit each wine, grape variety and producer. Nearly all the grapes are lightly crushed and fermented in cement vats of 150 and 300 hectolitres. The fermentation is classic and extended. The wine is kept in both vats and large oak barrels for ten months, then bottled in July.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • La Vieille Ferme,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Return to

  • La Vieille Ferme,
  • à F84100,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

This wine is outstanding in its price range, I am

5 stars

This wine is outstanding in its price range, I am about to finish my last glass. I await product returning. To shelves soon.

