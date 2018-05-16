Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G

Product Description
- Hollow high cocoa milk chocolate egg with a bar of high cocoa milk chocolate.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dark Milk
- Cadbury Dark Milk Hollow Egg.
- High cocoa milk chocolate hollow egg shell.
- Cadbury Dark Milk.
- High cocoa milk chocolate.
- Cadbury Dark Milk Hollow Egg.
- 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg.
- Cadbury Dark Milk.
- 6 portions per bar.
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- A large dark milk chocolate Easter egg with one 85 g bar of dark milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 265g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
265g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy585 kJ 140 kcal7%
- Fat9.2 g13%
- Saturates5.6 g28%
- Sugars12 g13%
- Salt0.02 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids: 40 % minimum
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g *Reference Intakes Energy 2339 kJ 585 kJ 8400 kJ / - 562 kcal 140 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 37 g 9.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 22 g 5.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 49 g 12 g 260 g of which Sugars 48 g 12 g 90 g Fibre 4.8 g 1.2 g - Protein 5.8 g 1.5 g 50 g Salt 0.08 g 0.02 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Per 3 chunks (14 g)
- Energy327 kJ 79 kcal4%
- Fat5.2 g7%
- Saturates3.1 g16%
- Sugars6.7 g7%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
