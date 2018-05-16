By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G

Cadbury Original Darkmilk Chocolate Egg & A Bar 265G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.27/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow high cocoa milk chocolate egg with a bar of high cocoa milk chocolate.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dark Milk
  • Cadbury Dark Milk Hollow Egg.
  • High cocoa milk chocolate hollow egg shell.
  • Cadbury Dark Milk.
  • High cocoa milk chocolate.
  • Cadbury Dark Milk Hollow Egg.
  • 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg.
  • Cadbury Dark Milk.
  • 6 portions per bar.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A large dark milk chocolate Easter egg with one 85 g bar of dark milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

265g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy585 kJ 140 kcal
      7%
    • Fat9.2 g
      13%
    • Saturates5.6 g
      28%
    • Sugars12 g
      13%
    • Salt0.02 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

