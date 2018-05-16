By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smoked Haddock Fillets 360G

£ 3.70
£1.03/100g
One typical smoked haddock fillet
  • Energy221kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked, dyed, skin-on and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets in a protective ice glaze.
  • Smoked Haddock Fillets Hand cut haddock, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Kiln smoked Hand cut haddock, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (86%), Water, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 18 mins Place skin side up on a lightly oiled baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/ 900W 5 /4 mins
Place 1 fillet on a microwaveable plate skin side up.
Cover with clingfilm and pierce.
Cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Grill
Instructions: 18 mins Lightly brush with oil. Place skin side down under a pre-heated grill. Turn once. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Poach
Instructions: 10-12 mins Place 1 fillet in a saucepan and half cover with water or milk. Cover and cook gently. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • For best results cook from frozen.
  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Packed in China

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical smoked haddock fillet
Energy245kJ / 58kcal221kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein14.0g12.6g
Salt1.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

