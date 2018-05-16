Tesco Smoked Haddock Fillets 360G

- Energy221kJ 52kcal3%
Product Description
- Smoked, dyed, skin-on and boneless haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillets in a protective ice glaze.
- Smoked Haddock Fillets Hand cut haddock, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Kiln smoked Hand cut haddock, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Haddock (Fish) (86%), Water, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 18 mins Place skin side up on a lightly oiled baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W/ 900W 5 /4 mins
Place 1 fillet on a microwaveable plate skin side up.
Cover with clingfilm and pierce.
Cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 18 mins Lightly brush with oil. Place skin side down under a pre-heated grill. Turn once. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Poach
Instructions: 10-12 mins Place 1 fillet in a saucepan and half cover with water or milk. Cover and cook gently. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- For best results cook from frozen.
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Packed in China
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Do not eat raw.
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e (net of ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical smoked haddock fillet
|Energy
|245kJ / 58kcal
|221kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|14.0g
|12.6g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
