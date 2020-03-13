Phd Smart Birthday Cake Bar 64G
Product Description
- Delicious birthday cake flavour bar with a raspberry caramel layer, wrapped in white chocolate coating and sprinkles, with sweeteners.
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 20g protein*
- 2.2g sugar*
- Less than 2.5g sugar*
- *Per 64g bar.
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- Palm oil free
- High protein
- Low sugar bar
- Pack size: 64G
- High protein
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein], Raspberry Flavoured Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Acid (Citric Acid), Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Natural Raspberry Flavour, Flavouring, Colour (Carmine)], Sweeteners (Maltitols, Sucralose), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Soya Crispies (7.8%) (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder), Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Rainbow Sprinkles with Sweetener (4.7%) [Sweetener (Xylitol), Corn Starch, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Apple, Black Currant, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon), Thickener (Arabic Gum), Beetroot Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)], Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Freeze-Dried Raspberries, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavouring, 30% White Chocolate Coating
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Eggs, Peanuts and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Net Contents
64g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|64g
|Energy
|1537kJ / 368kcal
|984kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|16g
|10g
|- Of which Saturates
|10g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|24g
|- Of which Sugars
|3.5g
|2.2g
|- Of which Polyols
|32g
|21g
|Protein
|31g
|20g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.34g
