Phd Smart Birthday Cake Bar 64G

£ 2.50
£3.91/100g

Product Description

  • Delicious birthday cake flavour bar with a raspberry caramel layer, wrapped in white chocolate coating and sprinkles, with sweeteners.
  • Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 20g protein*
  • 2.2g sugar*
  • Less than 2.5g sugar*
  • *Per 64g bar.
  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • Palm oil free
  • High protein
  • Low sugar bar
  • Pack size: 64G
  • High protein
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend [Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Soya Protein], Raspberry Flavoured Caramel Layer [Sweetener (Maltitol), Condensed Milk, Cocoa Butter, Acid (Citric Acid), Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Natural Raspberry Flavour, Flavouring, Colour (Carmine)], Sweeteners (Maltitols, Sucralose), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Soya Crispies (7.8%) (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder), Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Rainbow Sprinkles with Sweetener (4.7%) [Sweetener (Xylitol), Corn Starch, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Apple, Black Currant, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon), Thickener (Arabic Gum), Beetroot Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)], Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Freeze-Dried Raspberries, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Sunflower Oil, Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavouring, 30% White Chocolate Coating

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Eggs, Peanuts and Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

64g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g64g
Energy 1537kJ / 368kcal984kJ / 236kcal
Fat 16g10g
- Of which Saturates 10g6.7g
Carbohydrate 38g24g
- Of which Sugars 3.5g2.2g
- Of which Polyols 32g21g
Protein 31g20g
Salt 0.53g0.34g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

