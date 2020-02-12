Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Egg 151G
Product Description
- Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg with White Chocolate and Green Coloured Decoration
- Discover more at www.thorntons.com
- Recyclability
- Paper - Carton
- 1 - PET - Fitment & Window
- The fitment is made from 50% recycled plastic.
- Ⓒ Design 20
- Our chocolate is made with 100% cocoa butter
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 151G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Plant and Fruit Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon, Spirulina, Apple), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Egg.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see Base of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alferton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ,
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we' d love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thornstons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
151g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2274 kJ
|-
|545 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|7.0 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
