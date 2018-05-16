Cadbury Wine Gums Chocolate Shell Egg 162G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with roll of fruit flavour gums.
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
- Pack size: 162g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Net Contents
162g ℮
- Each 27.5 g contains
- Energy616 kJ 148 kcal7%
- Fat8.5 g12%
- Saturates4.8 g24%
- Sugars15 g17%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per portion (27.5 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2241 kJ 616 kJ 8400 kJ / - 537 kcal 148 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 31 g 8.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.8 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 16 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 15 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.6 g - Protein 7.3 g 2.0 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 27 g contains
- Energy378 kJ 89 kcal4%
- Fat<0.1 g<1%
- Saturates<0.1 g<1%
- Sugars15 g17%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 6 sweets (27 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1400 kJ 378 kJ 8400 kJ / - 329 kcal 89 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 0.2 g < 0.1 g 70 g of which Saturates 0.2 g < 0.1 g 20 g Carbohydrate 76 g 21 g 260 g of which Sugars 57 g 15 g 90 g Protein 4.8 g 1.3 g 50 g Salt 0.03 g < 0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
