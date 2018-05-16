By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Wine Gums Chocolate Shell Egg 162G

Cadbury Wine Gums Chocolate Shell Egg 162G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 3.00
£1.86/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with roll of fruit flavour gums.
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 162g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base

Net Contents

162g ℮

  • Each 27.5 g contains
    • Energy616 kJ 148 kcal
      7%
    • Fat8.5 g
      12%
    • Saturates4.8 g
      24%
    • Sugars15 g
      17%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (27.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2241 kJ616 kJ8400 kJ /
    -537 kcal148 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g8.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.8 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g16 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g15 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.6 g-
    Protein 7.3 g2.0 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 27 g contains
    • Energy378 kJ 89 kcal
      4%
    • Fat<0.1 g
      <1%
    • Saturates<0.1 g
      <1%
    • Sugars15 g
      17%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 sweets (27 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1400 kJ378 kJ8400 kJ /
    -329 kcal89 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.2 g< 0.1 g70 g
    of which Saturates 0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 76 g21 g260 g
    of which Sugars 57 g15 g90 g
    Protein 4.8 g1.3 g50 g
    Salt 0.03 g< 0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

