Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil & Omega 3 Original Liquid 150Ml

£5.00

£3.33/100ml

Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil
Food SupplementSeven Seas Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil contains a rich natural source Omega-3 that includes the nutrients EPA and DHA which contribute to overall health, as well as Vitamins A, D & E.Omega-3 which contains EPA and DHA:Supports normal heart function†DHA helps maintain normal vision**DHA helps maintain normal brain function**†The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA & DHA.**The beneficial effects for vision and brain are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA.Vitamin A:Helps maintain normal skinVitamin D:Supports a normal immune systemHelps maintain normal bones, muscle function and teethVitamin E:Helps protect cells against oxidative stress
Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935. Our carefully crafted Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil has been loved by families and passed down through the generations.
1950mg of omega-3 with essential vitamins A, D & E
Pack size: 150ML
EPA and DHA supports normal heart functionDHA helps maintain normal visionDHA helps maintain normal brain functionVitamin A helps maintain normal skinVitamin D supports a normal immune system and helps maintain normal bones, muscle function and teethVitamin E helps protect cells against oxidative stress

Ingredients

Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (51%), Fish Oil (49%), Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A, Sunflower Oil), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D), Vitamin E

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Recommended Daily Intake:Adults and children over 15 years - two 5 ml teaspoons daily.Use within 2 months of opening.

