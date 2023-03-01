Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil & Omega 3 Original Liquid 150Ml

Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil

Food Supplement Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil contains a rich natural source Omega-3 that includes the nutrients EPA and DHA which contribute to overall health, as well as Vitamins A, D & E. Omega-3 which contains EPA and DHA: Supports normal heart function† DHA helps maintain normal vision** DHA helps maintain normal brain function** †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA & DHA. **The beneficial effects for vision and brain are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA. Vitamin A: Helps maintain normal skin Vitamin D: Supports a normal immune system Helps maintain normal bones, muscle function and teeth Vitamin E: Helps protect cells against oxidative stress

Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935. Our carefully crafted Cod Liver Oil plus Omega-3 Fish oil has been loved by families and passed down through the generations.

1950mg of omega-3 with essential vitamins A, D & E

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (51%), Fish Oil (49%), Vitamin A Prep. (Vitamin A, Sunflower Oil), Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D), Vitamin E

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage