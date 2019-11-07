By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tigg's Perfect Match Pepper Mustard Dressing 160Ml

5(1)Write a review
Tigg's Perfect Match Pepper Mustard Dressing 160Ml
£ 1.50
£0.94/100ml

Product Description

  • Subtle Pepper & Mustard Fresh Dressing
  • Find more ideas on www.tiggitup.co.uk
  • I'm naturally sweet and subtle. Like to accompany salad on picnics in the park or cuddle up with a burger by a BBQ
  • Yellow Pepper & Mustard dressing, relish, sauce, marinade & dip
  • Our blend of pepper & mustard offers a well rounded flavour, with a mustard that is not overpowing but one that compliments the sweetness of our peppers. As with all Tigg's, we only use natural, fresh & unpasteurised ingredients believing we should only put in our bodies what nature provides!
  • One of Tigg's HQ's favourites as you can't go wrong with only 19 Natural Kcals a serving!
  • Perfect match for food lovers everywhere
  • 19 calories per 15ml serving
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 160ml

Information

Ingredients

Yellow Pepper (33.5%), Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Wholegrain Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Spices) (7%), Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt) (6%), Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Please keep me chilled, I am fresh and I live in the fridge!Once opened, use within 7 days. Best Before See Above Label

Preparation and Usage

  • This naturally colourful character is the Perfect Match for all types of salads, fish or pasta. Ideal in a steak or ham sandwich, drizzled over a burger or stirred through a rice bowl.
  • Shake me to wake me!

Name and address

  • Tiggitup Ltd.,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR4 7BS.

Return to

  • Tiggitup Ltd.,
  • Herefordshire,
  • UK,
  • HR4 7BS.

Net Contents

160ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy535KJ (128 kcal)
Fat8.8g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrates14.4g
of which sugars10.6g
Protein1.3g
Salt1.6g

The BEST mustard dressing

5 stars

Amazing quality dressing! Beautiful flavours and super consistency! Great with salad but even better with roast beef sandwiches or on the wide of your roast!!

